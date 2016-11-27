Cal Poly “disappointed” following surprising FCS playoff loss to San Diego

Cal Poly fullback Joe Protheroe was covered from head to toe in mud and soaked to the bone when he sat down for a somber postgame press conference Saturday night.
The dynamic junior was arguably the Mustangs’ only effective offensive weapon over the course of a 35-21 defeat against San Diego in the first round of the FCS playoffs at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
A two-time first-team all-Big Sky Conference honoree and potentially a two-time All-American, Protheroe’s eighth 100-yard rushing effort this season was overshadowed by two lost fumbles — his only turnovers during a 252-carry season.
“I think the only thing that will get those two fumbles off my mind is just, you know, working hard and grinding in the offseason,” said Protheroe, who finished the year with 1,334 yards rushing (No. 5 single-season mark in school history) and 15 total touchdowns.
Having a player with Protheroe’s talent coming back for the 2017 season should be an exciting thought for Mustang football fans. He was the constant in Cal Poly’s prolific triple-option offense that led the country in rushing for the fourth consecutive season.
Yet, none of that seemed to matter Saturday as the Pioneer Football League champion Toreros ended a five-game losing streak against Cal Poly in dominant fashion.
It would be easy to point to the slick playing surface stemming from heavy rain throughout the day as one of the biggest factors in the Mustangs’ setback.
But head coach Tim Walsh wasn’t interested in taking that route, knowing San Diego (10-1) was the more aggressive team that played with “a tremendous amount of inspiration” to prolong one of the best seasons in program history.
“Those guys rose up to every challenge that we gave them and made plays,” Walsh said. “As a football coach, that’s what you want to inspire in your young people. Things are going to go wrong in a game — the good, the bad and the ugly of any game — it’s how you respond to those things that’s important.”
The Toreros threw the first punch almost immediately Saturday night, sending Cal Poly (7-5) to its third loss in the last four games.
Senior running back Jonah Hodges broke off a 46-yard run on the first offensive play, setting the tone for a 35-carry, 171-yard, three-touchdown performance.
Sophomore quarterback Anthony Lawrence passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns, overcoming a pair of uncharacteristic interceptions to lead San Diego into the second round of the playoffs for the first time in the program’s 61-year history.
A Cal Poly defense that was inconsistent at times during the regular season made several timely plays to keep the Mustangs within striking distance. Freshman safety Kitu Humphrey recorded the first interception of his career, and it led directly to the first of Protheore’s two rushing touchdowns.
Freshman Carter Nichols and junior B.J. Nard both forced fumbles, and senior defensive end Kelly Shepard returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
But when Cal Poly’s normally dynamic offense couldn’t run to the perimeter, it became one-dimensional and produced only 195 total yards, nearly 300 below the season average. The Mustangs were held to 21 points or less in four of their final six games.
“I give them all the credit in the world,” Walsh said. “I think they did a tremendous job defending us and I have to give them, like I said, my hats off to ‘em.
“I’m disappointed, but in this game, you’ve got to be man enough to say you got beat, too.”
The Mustangs will have to replace 18 seniors next season, including six combined starters on the offensive and defensive lines. The offense also will lose quarterback Dano Graves, running backs Kori Garcia and DJ Peluso, and wide receiver Carson McMurtrey.
On defense, starting linebackers Josh Letuligasenoa, Joseph Gigantino and Chris Santini will graduate and potentially participate in Cal Poly’s Pro Day during the spring.
The good news: Cal Poly’s entire starting secondary will return, along with a handful of skill position players on offense who are expected to usher in the next era of Mustang football.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute that I’ve been here,” said Santini, who made 13 tackles against San Diego, giving him a team-high 106 for the year. “I’m so thankful that the coaching staff allowed me to come here when I did. Every moment of it, I’ve appreciated it.”
