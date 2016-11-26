Cal Poly women’s basketball tops Utah Valley at ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic

Led by 17 points from junior guard Dynn Leaupepe and 14 by senior forward Hannah Gilbert, the Cal Poly women's basketball team defeated Utah Valley 77-65 on Saturday afternoon to finish the 10th-annual ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic at Mott Athletics Center with a 2-0 record.
Cal Poly (3-3) jumped out to a 25-18 lead after the first quarter and led 63-40 after the third en route to the victory.
Amanda Lovely, Breezi Holt and Gabby Grupalo each added eight points to the winning effort. Lynn Leaupepe and Lovely each had seven rebounds to lead the Mustangs. Cal Poly was coming off a 73-46 win over North Dakoa State in the opener of the four-team tournament and will next face Saint Mary’s at home Thursday.
