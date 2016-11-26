Cal Poly men’s basketball closes NIU Thanksgiving Classic with loss to Elon

Junior guard Victor Joseph scored a career-high 23 points, but the Cal Poly men’s basketball team closed the Northern Illinois-hosted Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday afternoon with a 72-66 loss to Elon.
Senior guard Ridge Shipley added 14 points for Cal Poly (3-4). The Mustangs rallied behind a pair of Joseph 3-pointers, a layup from senior forward Zach Gordon and two Jaylen Shead free throws to tie the score at 57-57 with four-and-a-half minutes to play. But Elon went on a 10-0 run over the next three minutes en route to the victory.
Cal Poly committed just eight turnovers for the second successive game, but conceded a 51.1-percent field goal mark to the Phoenix in the first meeting between the two programs.
Elon (5-1) was forced into 14 turnovers by Cal Poly, but outrebounded the Mustangs 34-23.
Sophomore guard Shead matched a career high with seven assists and led all players with eight rebounds for Cal Poly, which plays its final home games of the 2016 calendar year and final home games for 40 days inside Mott Athletics Center when facing UTSA on Thursday and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 3.
Cal Poly went 1-2 at the tournament, beating Northern Illinois 68-64 in the opener Wednesday and losing 84-71 to Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.
