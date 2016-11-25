Cal Poly women’s basketball routs NDSU behind Hannah Gilbert’s 29 points

Senior forward Hannah Gilbert equaled her career high on Friday with 29 points to lead the Cal Poly women’s basketball team to a 73-46 win over North Dakota State to open the 10th annual ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic at Mott Athletics Center.
Gilbert went 14 of 16 from the floor while tying her 29-point effort at Sacramento State on Nov. 13. She also had seven rebounds and a season-high three blocks.
After coming into the weekend ranked No. 29 in the country in made field goals, Gilbert is now shooting 58.1 percent for the season.
Meanwhile, Mustangs junior guard Dynn Leaupepe was next with 10 points along with a career-best seven assists, while her twin sister Lynn Leaupepe added nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Cal Poly senior forward Amanda Lovely also had eight points — as the Mustangs established a 40-18 advantage in points in the paint for the afternoon — and junior guard Gabby Grupalo scored seven.
Defensively, Cal Poly held the Bison to 17-of-67 shooting (25.4 percent) and forced 25 turnovers (leading to a 30-7 margin in points off turnovers).
The Mustangs (2-3) will conclude the tournament Saturday against Utah Valley at 1:30 p.m. after Central Michigan tips off vs. NDSU (1-4) at 11 a.m. Admission is free to both games.
In Friday’s second matchup, Central Michigan topped Utah Valley 71-62.
