Cal Poly football to face familiar San Diego opponent in FCS playoff opener

When the Cal Poly football team learned Sunday it received an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs, there was an initially tepid reaction from the players and coaching staff. But a few moments later, when the Mustangs discovered their first-round opponent would be San Diego, the room erupted.
After all, Cal Poly has dominated the series against the Toreros historically, winning all five matchups by an average of 24.8 points per contest. Having beaten San Diego four times since 2012, including a 38-16 decision in the home opener Sept. 10, there’s a strong sense of confidence within the Mustangs’ locker room.
That didn’t stop eighth-year head coach Tim Walsh from guarding against expectations this week as No. 21-ranked Cal Poly prepared to take on the Toreros at 4:05 p.m. Saturday inside the 11,000-seat Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
“They’ve given us problems in all five of the games that we’ve been fortunate enough to get ahead and win in the fourth quarter,” said Walsh, who earned his 50th victory at the Mustangs’ head coach during the regular season finale. “I expect them to be better. I know they’re playing with a chip on their shoulder.”
The winner of Saturday’s contest will earn a December trip to Fargo, North Dakota, to play five-time defending national champion North Dakota State, the No. 1 seed in this year’s 24-team playoff bracket.
Still, the first home playoff game since 2008 has been enough to keep the Mustangs (7-4) focused on an upset-minded San Diego team eager to prove it belongs in the postseason.
The Toreros (9-1) went largely untested on the way to their eighth Pioneer Football League championship in the last 12 years. They outclassed the lone non-scholarship, football-only conference in the country with a dynamic offense and a stingy defense that allowed 12.1 points per game, the fewest among FCS teams.
Walsh spoke highly of San Diego’s Dale Lindsey, who brings 43 years of coaching experience in college, the CFL, USFL and NFL to the Toreros program. He believes Lindsey has built San Diego into “probably their best team that we’ve played against” and expects to face a stiff challenge Saturday night.
“I think we’re probably a little smarter and maybe we can get ourselves ready a little faster,” Lindsey told usdtorerors.com this week. “I’m not saying we understand their offense the way they do, but our guys have seen it. And particularly our seniors have seen it every year.”
Most opponents know what to expect from Cal Poly’s triple-option offense. Defending it is another story entirely.
The Mustangs led the country in rushing for the fourth consecutive season, averaging more than 360 yards per game. All-American fullback Joe Protheroe led the Big Sky Conference in rushing with 1,212 yards and 11 touchdowns. He lost only five yards on 226 carries.
Running backs Kori Garcia (834 yards, six touchdowns) and Kyle Lewis (587 yards, six touchdowns) provided consistent threats to the perimeter and emerged as two reliable pass-catchers out of the backfield.
Quarterback Dano Graves has been the driving force offensively, passing for 1,445 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. The most efficient passer in the Big Sky also rushed for 684 yards and nine touchdowns, and delivered a career-best performance last week in a season-saving victory over Northern Colorado.
“It’s very obscure, it’s very abstract, it’s very unique,” San Diego cornerback Devyn Bryant said of Cal Poly’s offense. “It’s designed to trick you and make sure that you’re not in the place you need to be.”
The Toreros bring an eight-game winning streak to San Luis Obispo, having won 16 of their last 17 games with the lone lost coming at the hands of the Mustangs.
Sophomore quarterback Anthony Lawrence completed 68.9 percent of his passes this year for 2,515 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions.
Senior running back Jonah Hodges rushed for 1,190 yards and 15 touchdowns, and junior tight end Ross Dwelley caught a team-high 59 passes for 722 yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Dwelley scored both touchdowns in the first meeting with Cal Poly more than two months ago.
Much has changed for both programs since that point.
The Mustangs went through the Big Sky wringer, navigating the most difficult schedule in the country to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2012.
San Diego outscored opponents by nearly four touchdowns per game en route to its second postseason berth in three years.
“When you get to the playoffs,” Lindsey said, “everything steps up a notch.”
Walsh agrees.
“There is no other game,” he said. “People want to think about what’s next, then that team is going to lose. We’ve got to think about what’s in front of us.”
2016 FCS Football Playoffs
Who: No. 21 Cal Poly Mustangs vs. No. 24 San Diego Toreros
When: 4:05 p.m. Saturday
Where: Alex G. Spanos Stadium (capacity: 11,075)
Radio: ESPN 1280 AM, 3:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
History: The Mustangs lead the all-time series, 5-0. Cal Poly won the last meeting, 38-16, back in September.
