Cal Poly volleyball wraps up season with sweep of UC Davis

The Cal Poly volleyball team wrapped up its season with a 3-0 sweep of UC Davis at home Tuesday night.
Seniors Taylor Gruenewald and Shannon Fouts, who have both helped shape the program since their freshmen year, were honored before the match, a 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 Cal Poly win.
Three Mustangs tallied double digit kills including, Gruenewald with 12, Adlee Van Winden with 11 and Raeann Greisen with 10.
The Big West Conference leader in assists, Taylor Nelson, tallied 40 and had a .889 assists per set percentage.
Van Winden and Katherine Brouker led the with 17 and 14 digs, respectively.
Gruenewald, Van Winden and Savannah Niemen head had three blocks for Cal Poly.
The Mustangs had a .316 attack percentage compared to UC Davis’ .197.
Cal Poly ended the year with an 18-9 overall record, with a 10-5 Big West Conference mark.
