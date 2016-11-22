Ten Cal Poly football players receive all-Big Sky Conference recognition

Two days removed from earning its first postseason berth since 2012, the Cal Poly football team received some more good news Tuesday morning.
Ten Mustangs garnered all-Big Sky Conference postseason recognition following a 7-4 regular season that ended with a 55-48 win over Northern Colorado this past Saturday night.
No. 21-ranked Cal Poly, which will host Pioneer Football League champion San Diego in the first round of the FCS playoffs at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium, was well represented on the all-conference ballots.
Junior fullback Joe Protheroe earned first-team all-Big Sky honors for the second straight season. Senior offensive tackle Matt Fisher, junior center Joey Kuperman and senior linebacker Chris Santini also were named to the first team.
Protheroe finished the year as the No. 1 rusher in the Big Sky with 1,212 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games. Behind a veteran offensive line, Cal Poly led the FCS in rushing for the fourth consecutive season with an average of more than 360 yards per contest.
Santini paced the Mustang defense with 93 total tackles, including 10.5 for lost yardage and 2.5 sacks. He was an honorable mention special teams player as a junior in 2015.
Fifth-year senior quarterback Dano Graves, the most efficient passer in the conference, earned second team recognition. Graves passed for 1,445 yards and 17 touchdowns against four interceptions. He was third on the team with 684 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.
Junior defensive tackle Augustino Elisaia also was named to the second team after making 15 tackles, including 3.5 for lost yardage, to go with one forced fumble and a blocked kick.
Sophomore offensive guard Harry Whitson, senior running back Kori Garcia, senior defensive end Josh Letuligasenoa and safety B.J. Nard garnered third-team all-conference accolades.
Junior running back Kyle Lewis, sophomore placekicker Casey Sublette and defensive end Kelly Shepard received honorable mention praise.
Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud and wide receiver Cooper Kupp shared Offensive Player of the Year honors.
North Dakota safety Cole Reyes was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year. Montana State quarterback Chris Murray received Freshman of the Year honors, and Weber State junior tight end Andrew Vollert was named Newcomer of the Year.
The Big Sky Coach of the Year award will be given out on Wednesday.
Cal Poly football all-Big Sky Conference selections
First team:
FB Joe Protheroe
OL Matt Fisher
OL Joey Kuperman
LB Chris Santini
Second team:
QB Dano Graves
DT Augustino Elisaia
Third team:
OL Harry Whitson
RB Kori Garcia
DE Josh Letuligasenoa
S B.J. Nard
Honorable mention:
RB Kyle Lewis
PK Casey Sublette
DE Kelly Shepard
