Despite loss, Cal Poly remains in playoff contention with 2 weeks remaining

The next two weeks could reveal a lot about the character of Cal Poly’s 2016 football team, a group that has consistently impressed for the better part of the last two months.
Though the No. 14-ranked Mustangs fell 42-21 against a potential national championship contender in No. 3 Eastern Washington at home Saturday night, it was far from the end of the road for Cal Poly.
At 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Sky Conference, the Mustangs sit in a three-way tie for third place in the conference standings with Northern Arizona and this week’s upcoming opponent, Weber State.
Still very much in the mix for an FCS playoff berth, Cal Poly has two more opportunities to secure a postseason bid that has eluded the program since 2012.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” eighth-year head coach Tim Walsh said. “But if (the players) don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel with two weeks left to go, that they can still accomplish something fairly special … that’s a great opportunity for this football team, and we need to try to seize that moment.”
Walsh said earlier in the week he voted the Eagles as the No. 1 team in the country in the national coaches poll, and it was easy to see why. Sophomore quarterback Gage Gubrud, the FCS leader in passing yards and touchdowns this season, completed 27 of 37 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns.
The Eagles’ three-headed monster at wide receiver certainly lived up to its billing. All-American Cooper Kupp, last year’s Walter Payton Award winner and the STATS FCS Offensive Player of the Year, pulled in 11 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown. Adding to his impressive performance were a pair of halfback passes that went for touchdowns, both landing in the hands of speedy senior Shaq Hill.
Hill caught seven passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Kendrick Bourne tallied four receptions for 78 yards and two scores, including a remarkable one-handed grab that will make for end-of-the-year highlight reel material.
“They spread the field, they do a lot of empty (formations), and they keep us with a lot of secondary guys on the field,” Cal Poly senior linebacker Joseph Gigantino said. “So when we have three D-lineman and they run the ball, it’s tough sometimes.”
Senior defensive linemen Marcus Paige-Allen and Jason Patterson were not available against the Eagles because of injuries, part of a seasonlong trend on Cal Poly’s defense. The Mustangs often used six defensive backs to cover Eastern Washington’s spread attack, which still averaged 13.6 yards per completion.
The in-game attrition carried over to the offense as well, with dynamic junior Kyle Lewis leaving the game early with what appeared to be a leg injury. A hybrid slotback, wide receiver and kick returner, Lewis provides the Cal Poly offense with an explosive element it arguably doesn’t have anywhere else on the roster.
He’s a big-play waiting to happen when healthy, but was limited to four touches before heading to the sideline for the second half.
“I feel bad for Kyle, because he can make plays,” Walsh said. “He’s a special player that we definitely need, and hopefully we can get him as healthy as quick as we possibly can. But if we can’t, we’ve got to win games with who we have.”
All-American fullback Joe Protheroe certainly did his part to keep the Mustangs moving.
Protheroe tallied 23 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown, marking his fifth 100-yard performance in eight games this year and the 10th of his career. He also went over 1,000 yards for the season in the first half to become the 20th player in program history to reach that milestone.
“We really harp on just doing what we’ve gotta do and not trying to do extra,” Protheroe said. “I think I tried to do extra and hurt us a little bit. But the energy was great.”
Senior quarterback Dano Graves delivered a resilient performance against a physically underrated Eagles defense. He rushed for a game-high 121 yards and two first-half touchdowns, helping Cal Poly pile up 372 yards rushing. Graves also completed six passes for 67 yards, but was victimized by a few uncharacteristic drops from his intended targets.
The Mustangs’ attention now turns to a Weber State team that had won five straight games before losing to Big Sky-leading North Dakota on Saturday. The Wildcats were pegged as one of the top defensive teams in the conference during the preseason, and they’ve won two conference games when scoring only 14 points.
How they’ll be able to defend Cal Poly’s triple option remains to be seen.
“We’ve got confident leaders that are going to get us ready for next week,” Gigantino said. “We need to get two more wins and finish the season 8-3 and look forward to the playoffs.”
Comments