Cal Poly falls 42-21 at home to No. 3 Eastern Washington

Cal Poly football coach Tim Walsh could sense a surplus of energy from his team early Saturday night, one he was concerned might hinder the Mustangs’ ability to focus on their individual responsibilities.
Walsh addressed the building energy shortly before No. 14 Cal Poly kicked off against No. 3 Eastern Washington inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium, but by that point it might have been in vain.
Sophomore quarterback Gage Gubrud passed for 357 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Eagles to a 42-21 Big Sky Conference victory. The threat of Eastern Washington’s top-ranked passing offense forced the Mustangs to play most of the game with six defensive backs, and that resulted in some challenging one-on-one assignments.
“We made far more uncharacteristic mistakes than we normally make,” Walsh said. “And when you play a good team, that’s the outcome.”
The Eagles won their seventh consecutive game to improve to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big Sky, keeping pace with undefeated North Dakota in the conference standings. Cal Poly’s three-game winning streak came to an end, and its record dropped to 6-3 overall, 4-2 in the Big Sky.
The Mustangs, Weber State and Northern Arizona are tied for third in the conference standings with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Cal Poly goes back on the road to play the Wildcats (5-4, 4-2) next Saturday in Ogden, Utah.
“We’ll be good,” said senior linebacker Joseph Gigantino, who recorded six tackles in the loss. “We’ve got confident leaders that are going to get us ready for next week.”
Trailing 35-21 midway through the fourth quarter, the Mustangs had a chance to make it a one-score game. They marched down to the Eastern Washington 9-yard line, but the offense stalled on fourth-and-6, ending a crucial 13-play drive.
Gubrud threw his fourth touchdown pass on the ensuing possession, a 45-yard strike over the middle to decorated senior Cooper Kupp to put the game away. Kupp caught 11 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two halfback passes for touchdowns to Shaq Hill.
“They’re a very talented group of receivers, and the quarterback is a pretty special athlete, too,” Walsh said. “They have a lot of guys to defend.”
All-American Joe Protheroe surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, becoming the 20th player in program history to reach that threshold. He carried the ball 23 times for 116 yards — his 10th career 100-yard game — and scored a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
Senior quarterback Dano Graves ran for 121 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns. He directed Cal Poly to 458 total yards, with 372 of those coming on the ground. The Mustangs also held an 11-minute advantage in time of possession.
“They played the option pretty well,” Protheroe said. “If anything we hurt ourselves more than them hurting us.”
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Graves scored both of his touchdowns in the first half, helping the Mustangs stay with Eastern Washington’s efficient passing attack.
Graves needed only nine carries to reach the 100-yard mark for the second time this year, and the first since his 140-yard performance against Nevada in the season opener.
That helped offset an impressive first-half performance from Gubrud, the FCS leader in passing yards and touchdowns this season. The third-year sophomore completed 16 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns to stake the visitors to a 21-14 halftime lead.
Cal Poly’s deficit would have been larger, but Roldan Alcobendas’ 36-yard field goal attempt hit off the right upright as time expired to end the second quarter.
“We made mistakes on both sides of the ball,” Walsh said, “that put us in a position where we had to play from behind the whole game and our margin of error really became zero.”
