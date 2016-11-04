Cal Poly defense will be tested by Eastern Washington quarterback Gubrud

Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud has taken the Big Sky Conference by storm this fall, dissecting opposing defenses with the skill and precision of a seasoned veteran.
Only eight starts into his college career, the third-year sophomore from McMinnville, Oregon, is considered a serious contender for the Walter Payton Award given to the top player in the FCS each December.
The former walk-on is one of the main reasons the third-ranked Eagles (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) are bringing a six-game winning streak into their matchup Saturday with No. 14 Cal Poly inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
“He makes most of the right decisions,” Mustangs defensive coordinator Josh Brown said. “He has a really good arm and, obviously, he has the talent around him to make him better.”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Gubrud spent his first two seasons in Cheney, Washington, learning from former FCS star Vernon Adams and last year’s starter Jordan West, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2015.
Still, that wasn’t enough for West to automatically keep his job in fall camp, as Gubrud emerged as the Eagles’ next elite quarterback prospect. The results on the field have certainly backed up head coach Beau Baldwin’s decision to move the relatively unproven Gubrud into the starting lineup against Pac-12 opponent Washington State in the season opener.
All Gubrud managed to do against the Cougars was complete 34 passes for 474 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 77 yards and another score, giving him a school-record 551 yards of offense in a thrilling 45-42 upset of Washington State.
Fast forward two months, and Gubrud is leading the FCS with 3,198 yards passing and 31 touchdowns. Eastern Washington leads the country in passing offense (437.5 yards per game), ranks second in total offense (555.3) and third in scoring (45.1).
Perhaps the most impressive part is that the Eagles have been so dominant with a group of five underclassmen starting on the offensive line, including two true freshmen.
“The question mark was going to be them, and they didn’t want that,” Baldwin said. “Any reason for us not to have success, they didn’t want to be that. They came in with a hungry attitude in the offseason.”
It’s paid off.
With senior wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Kendrick Bourne and Shaq Hill spreading defenses thin — and Gubrud emerging as Eastern Washington’s leading rusher — there’s no secret recipe to keeping the explosive offense in check.
“There’s just a lot you have to defend,” Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh said.
Week 10: Cal Poly Mustangs Football
Who: No. 14 Cal Poly Mustangs vs. No. 3 Eastern Washington Eagles
When: 6:05 p.m. Saturday
Where: Alex G. Spanos Stadium (capacity: 11,075)
Radio: ESPN 1280 AM, 5:30 p.m.
TV: None
History: The Eagles lead the all-time series, 6-2, including last year’s 42-41 overtime victory in Cheney, Washington.
