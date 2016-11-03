Cal Poly wrestling team defeats San Francisco State 36-7 in season opener

The Cal Poly wrestling team opened its season Thursday afternoon with a 36-7 dual meet victory over San Francisco State at University Union Plaza.
Junior Luke Wilson returned to the mat after several years of dealing with injuries, surgeries and rehabilitation to earn a 21-3 technical fall over Jesse Lyga at 165 pounds.
The Mustangs, competing under first-year head coach Jon Sioredas, dropped their first two matches but rallied behind falls by Colton Schiling and Spencer Empey to swing the momentum.
Joshy Cortez (149 pounds), Colt Chorts (157), Travis Berridge (174) and J.T. Goodwin (197) also earned major decisions for Cal Poly.
The Mustangs later hosted Indiana in a nonconference match Thursday night inside Mott Athletics Center. They are scheduled to compete again at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Stanford in a Pac-12 Conference matchup.
