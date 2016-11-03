Cal Poly cross country teams sweep Big West all-conference awards

An already impressive season for the Cal Poly cross country teams got a little bit sweeter Thursday morning.
The Mustangs swept the Big West Conference yearly postseason awards, becoming the first school to earn all six individual honors in conference history. Cal Poly also ran away with the men’s and women’s team titles at the conference championships last week.
Fourth-year junior Clayton Hutchins was selected as the Men’s Athlete of the Year, and sophomore Peyton Bilo garnered Women’s Athlete of the Year honors. Hutchins and Bilo, who combined to win seven Big West Athlete of the Week awards this season, both captured individual conference titles on Oct. 29 at the Kahuku Golf Course in Hawaii.
Justin Robison earned Men’s Freshman of the Year accolades, and Cate Ratliff was selected as the Women’s Freshman of the Year. Mark Conover took home Coach of the Year honors for the men and women.
Robison and Ratliff were both the No. 1 finishers among freshmen competitors at the Big West championships. Robison placed fifth overall, and Ratliff secured an eight-place finish in a dominant all-around showing for both teams.
Cal Poly has now won 10 Big West Men’s Athlete of the Year awards, and three Women’s Athlete of the Year honors, according to a release put out by the school. The Mustangs also have won seven Men’s Freshman of the Year accolades and eight Women’s Freshman of the Year honors.
Conover has been selected as the Coach of the Year 16 times overall (12 times for the men, four for the women).
Cal Poly will be back in action at the West Regionals at Haggin Oaks Golf Club on Nov. 11 in Sacramento. Qualifiers at that event will move on to the NCAA Championships the following week in Terre Haute, Ind.
Comments