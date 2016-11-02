Four Cal Poly women’s soccer players honored by Big West Conference

Four Cal Poly women’s soccer players received postseason recognition when the Big West Conference released its all-conference teams Wednesday morning.
Sophomore forward Caitlyn Kreutz, senior midfielder Kendra Bonsall and sophomore defender Chelsea Barry garnered second-team all-Big West honors. Forward Jessica Johnson was named to the all-freshman team.
Kreutz was a member of the all-freshman team a year ago, and she took another step forward this fall. She led the Mustangs in nearly every offensive category, including points (11), goals (four), assists (three) and shots (25).
Bonsall, who was an all-freshman honoree in 2013 and an honorable mention selection as a sophomore in 2014, collected her third career all-conference accolade. She led Cal Poly with 15 shots on goal this season, and scored two goals with one assist in 18 matches.
Barry tied for the team lead with three assists and was third with 21 shots in 19 matches. Her lone goal of the year came in mid-October against rival UC Santa Barbara, and was selected as the national goal of the week by the popular website TopDrawerSoccer.com.
Johnson’s seven points were the second-most behind Kreutz, coming on two goals and three assists. She was credited with 18 shots, including eight on goal, in her first season with the Mustangs.
Long Beach State and CSUN swept the top individual awards.
Ashley Gonzales was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Year, Mimi Rangel earned Big West Midfielder of the Year and Chloe Froment was chosen as the Big West Freshman of the Year for the 49ers.
The Matadors’ Jovani McCaskill garnered Big West Goalkeeper of the Year honors, Nicole Thompson was selected as the Big West Defensive Player of the Year and Keith West earned Big West Coach of the Year after leading CSUN to its first regular season conference championship.
Nygren leads Mustangs in Hawaii
Cal Poly men’s golfer Cole Nygren finished 14th overall in leading the Mustangs to a ninth-place finish at the 19-team Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational on Tuesday at the Makai Golf Club in Hawaii.
Nygren carded a three-round total of 68-71-74—213, finishing 10 strokes behind individual medalist Braden Thornberry of Mississippi. Justin De Los Santos tied for 22nd at 216; Jesse Yap tied for 40th at 220; Grady Smith tied for 46th at 221; and Mitchell Martin rounded out the Cal Poly scorers in 74th at 228.
Mississippi dominated the team competition and finished 33 strokes under par, beating second-place Sam Houston State by 22 strokes. Missouri finished third, followed by Arizona State and Louisville.
The tournament marked the end of the fall season for the Mustangs, who will resume play in mid-February at the USD Farms Invitational hosted by the University of San Diego at The Farms in Rancho Santa Fe.
Cougars fall 4-0 to Moorpark
The Cuesta College women’s soccer team was shutout for the fourth straight match after falling 4-0 against Moorpark on Tuesday in a Western State Conference contest.
Taylor Biehl scored twice and Madison Murray tallied two assists to lead the Raiders. Valerie Romero and Michelle Rodriguez also scored for Moorpark, which out-shot the Cougars 17-4 with a 9-0 advantage in shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Sarah Siems made nine saves for Cuesta, which dropped to 2-11-4 overall and 0-6-1 against conference opponents.
The Cougars have three matches remaining in the regular season, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at Oxnard.
