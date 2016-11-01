Six Cal Poly men’s soccer players honored by Big West Conference

Cal Poly midfielder Christian Enriquez was chosen as the Big West Conference Freshman of the Year on Tuesday, one of six Mustangs who garnered all-conference accolades.
The freshman from Spring Valley tallied one goal and one assist during his first collegiate season. He was joined on the first-team all-Big West squad by senior forward Justin Dhillon and senior defender Kody Wakasa. It was the second straight season Wakasa was chosen as a first-team all-conference performer.
Senior midfield Ruben Duran and junior goalkeeper Eric Kam received honorable mention recognition. Freshman forward Kenneth Higgins was named to the Big West all-freshman team for the Mustangs, which finished the season 5-9-3 overall and 3-5-2 against conference opponents.
UC Santa Barbara’s Nick DePuy became the first player in conference history to earn Big West Offensive Player of the Year honors three consecutive seasons. His teammate, Kevin Feucht, was named the Big West Midfielder of the Year.
CSUN collected three of the top individual awards. Kevin Marquez was named Goalkeeper of the Year, Patrick Hickman won Defensive Player of the Year, and Terry Davila was selected as the Big West Coach of the Year.
