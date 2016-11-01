Cal Poly’s Tim Walsh says Eastern Washington “might be the best team in the nation”

There was a familiar face running routes and catching passes Tuesday morning during the Cal Poly football team’s practice at the Upper Sports Complex.
Student assistant Willie Tucker — a former standout wide receiver for the Mustangs from 2012 to 2015 — traded in his visor and clipboard for a white helmet, shoulder pads and a No. 10 practice jersey.
Tucker did his part to emulate Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp, the 2015 STATS FCS Offensive Player of the Year and perhaps the most decorated player in college football this season, who will be a key focus of No. 14 Cal Poly’s defense when the third-ranked Eagles visit Alex G. Spanos Stadium at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Kupp has broken 12 FCS records, eight Big Sky Conference all-time marks and holds 21 school records. Now, the fifth-year senior is closing in on the FCS record for career receptions, needing 17 more to reach the all-time mark set by Elon’s Terrell Hudgins from 2006 to 2009.
Kupp already owns the FCS career records with 67 receiving touchdowns and 5,770 yards.
“I think he’s a really good player, no doubt,” junior safety B.J. Nard said. “He’s very smart. He runs some crispy routes. He’s good.”
When Cal Poly (6-2 overall, 4-1 Big Sky) went to Cheney, Washington, last October, Kupp was held to one of the worst statistical performances of his career, catching four passes for 21 yards. However, the Eagles (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 42-41 in overtime.
That comeback illustrated what has been true for the duration of head coach Beau Baldwin’s tenure at Eastern Washington: the Eagles are much more than a one-man show.
Sophomore quarterback Gage Gubrud has been nothing short of outstanding in his first year under center. He leads the country in passing yards (3,198) and is second in touchdowns (31), while Kupp ranks first in the FCS in receptions (9.6) and receiving yards (143.7) per game.
Senior wide receivers Kendrick Bourne (54 catches, 820 yards, three touchdowns) and Shaq Hill (44 catches, 694 yards, 10 touchdowns) both are among the top seven of the Big Sky in receptions. Running back Jabari Wilson, another fifth-year senior, is a proven commodity when called upon in the Eagles’ pass-first offense.
Wilson ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns against the Mustangs a year ago.
“There’s talent all over — not just talent at receiver,” Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh said. “They’re a very talented football team, that’s why they’re as good as they are.”
Eastern Washington brings a six-game winning streak into Saturday’s contest, a stretch that dates back to a Sept. 10 loss at five-time defending national champion North Dakota State. The Bison were one of three challenging nonconference opponents — along with Washington State and Northern Iowa — that comprised the most difficult schedule in school history.
That’s part of the reason Walsh voted the Eagles as the No. 1 team in this week’s FCS coaches poll.
“I think that might be the best team in the nation,” Walsh said.
Injury update
There was some good news on the injury front Tuesday morning.
Senior defensive tackle Marcus Paige-Allen, who appeared to injure his knee against Sacramento State over the weekend, was at practice but not participating.
Walsh said “he’s doing way better today than he was yesterday” and he seemed optimistic Paige-Allen could return this season.
Sophomore linebacker Anders Turner, who missed the last three games because of an injury, also could return this week, along with senior defensive end Kelly Shepard.
Walsh said he expects to have everyone available in the secondary as well. Kevin Griffin, Jerek Rosales and Nard have all been limited by injuries in recent weeks, which provided underclassmen Mekai Sheffie and Carter Nichols some extended playing time.
Those reps will certainly be valuable Saturday against an opponent that leads the country in passing (437.5) and is second in total offense (555.3).
“It’s kind of the next-man-up mentality,” defensive coordinator Josh Brown said. “And the guys have been doing a great job stepping up and doing what they need to do to help us compete.”
