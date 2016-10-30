Cal Poly men’s golf breaks even to open Hawaii tournament

Cal Poly men’s golf finished tied for sixth out of 19 teams after the first day of the three day Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational, earning 288 points and carding an even par on the par-72 Makai Golf Club in Princeville, Hawaii.
Mustang Cole Nygren finished tied for third in the individual standings, carding a 68. Grady Smith ended the day tied for 23rd with a 72, while 2015 Big West Conference individual champion Justin De Los Santos finished tied for 28th (73). De Los Santos has a pair of top-10 finishes for the 2016 season and six rounds of par or better, with two rounds in the 60s. Court Lewis tied for 44th after carding a 74.
Mississippi sits atop the leaderboard after the first day with a score of 11-under-par, followed by Georgia Southern, which ended the day with 282 points.
Cal Poly participates in round two of the tournament Monday morning.
