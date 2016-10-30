Cal Poly women’s soccer ties UC Davis to close out the season

Despite the Mustangs being outshot by the Aggies 18 to 6 on Sunday, freshman goalkeeper Sophia Brown finished the game with nine saves to help Cal Poly secure a 0-0 tie after double overtime in their final game of the season.
Cal Poly had two shot attempts early in the first half from Kendra Bonsall, with one of the two coming off of a header. Shots by Nicole Carson and Celina Minissan of UC Davis in the 17th and 20th minutes were both blocked.
UC Davis started the second half with two corner kicks in the 49th minute from Andi Damian and Mandy McKeegan.
Rachel Ahr of UC Davis had an opportunity with a shot in the 92nd minute that went wide right. Damian ended the first period of overtime with a shot in the 98th minute that was saved by Brown.
The Mustangs finished the match with 13 fouls, while the Aggies finished the match with 17.
More than 500 fans watched as seniors Jordan Smith, Miki Foster, Breanna Rittmann, Nicole Wheeler, Shannon Stabler, Cassandra Fasi, Kendra Bonsall, Nicole Fetsch and Colby Carson took the field as Mustangs for the last time.
Together, the senior class combined to win 42 games, qualify for three Big West tournaments and win a regular season conference championship.
Bonsall, who leads the team and is tied for 20th in school history for her 59 career starts, has scored six goals with three assists while playing multiple positions.
Cal Poly finished the 2016 season 6-10-3 (1-5-2 in the Big West Conference), while UC Davis finished 7-8-4 (3-3-2 in the Big West).
