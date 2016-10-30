Cal Poly men’s tennis falls short at Southern California tournament

The Cal Poly men’s tennis team participated in the Southern California Intercollegiate Championships this past weekend at Marks Stadium in Los Angeles.
Axel Damiens, Rafael Lenhard and Antoine Noel played in the singles main draw round of 32 on Friday. All three were defeated before the round of 16.
Damiens and Noel had better luck in the singles main draw consolation round of 16 on Saturday and Sunday, with Damiens winning his first match against Jackson Cobb of Texas Tech 6-2, 6-2, and Noel defeating Nick Borchenko of Loyla Marymount University. Noel went on to defeat Daniel Gealer of UCLA in the quaterfinals 6-2, 6-4, before losing in the semifinal to Ryan Brown of LMU.
Cal Poly’s Lenhard, Garrett Auproux and Dan Cardiff participated in the singles qualifiying round of 64, with Auproux moving on to the round of 32 and Lenhard on to the round of 16.
The doubles pairing of Lenhard and Noel were deafeated 8-4 in the first round of the finals by Spencer Travallino and Fabian Woehrl of Hawaii. The team of Cardiff and Karl Enander defeated Till Guttenberger and Daniel Reddman of Concordia Irvine before losing in the quarterfinals.
