Cal Poly men’s soccer defeats Sacramento State to keep playoff hopes alive

Freshman forward Sebastian Herran scored the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute and the Cal Poly men’s soccer team defeated Sacramento State 2-1 in the Big West Conference regular season finale Saturday night at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
With the victory, the Mustangs improved to 5-9-3 overall and 3-5-2 in the Big West, moving into third place in the North Division standings. Cal Poly will find out Sunday if it will qualify for the Big West Tournament following the 2 p.m. match between UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara.
Cal Poly senior defender Bjorn Sandberg also scored off an assist from freshman Christian Enriquez in the third minute of play. The Hornets (8-8-2, 4-5-1 Big West) would score their only goal of the match 64 seconds later when Bert Corona scored an unassisted goal off of a free kick from 25 yards out.
The Mustangs out-shot Sacramento State, 15-5, and held a 7-2 edge in shots on goal. They also produced seven corner kicks to five for the visiting Hornets.
