Cal Poly football team rolls past Sacramento State 59-47 for third straight victory

Kori Garcia and Joe Protheroe each rushed for more than 140 yards, Dano Graves threw three touchdowns and No. 14-ranked Cal Poly defeated Sacramento State 59-47 in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday night at Hornet Stadium.
The Mustangs improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 against conference opponents with their third straight victory heading into next week’s home matchup with third-ranked Eastern Washington. The Hornets’ fourth straight loss dropped their record to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the Big Sky.
Cal Poly trailed by a touchdown midway through the second quarter, but a 24-0 explosion put the game away by the time the final period began. The Mustangs piled up season highs of 674 totals yards and 527 rushing — the third-highest total in the FCS this season — and had seven different players score at least one touchdown.
“In the second half, I think we really got down to business and did what we do on offense,” head coach Tim Walsh said. “We were awfully impressive and fun to watch.”
Garcia needed only 12 carries to rush for a season-high 146 yards, including a 64-yard run on the Mustangs’ first play from scrimmage. Protheroe, the Big Sky rushing leader, turned in a typically strong performance, rushing for 168 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Kyle Lewis added 144 all-purpose yards and scored on a 54-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Graves, one of four Sacramento natives in Cal Poly’s starting lineup, completed 8 of 15 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns. It was his sixth 100-yard effort in eight games, and put him over 1,000 yards for the season. Most impressive: it took him fewer than 100 attempts to reach that threshold.
“Every play was a 25-second test for me,” Graves said, “because they were showing different things at the line every play.”
He still threw three touchdown passes for the fourth time in the last five games, one apiece to freshmen J.J. Koski, Jake Smelzter and Protheroe.
As well as the offense played, Cal Poly’s defense struggled to contain the Hornets. Led by Nate Ketteringham’s 236-yard, four-touchdown performance, Sacramento State scored its most points this season and total 482 yards of offense.
Redshirt freshman safety Carter Nichols made the first start of his career, replacing injured junior B.J. Nard, and led Cal Poly in tackles. Nichols made a career-high nine stops and intercepted Ketteringham midway through the third quarter.
“After the first couple drives, especially after the interception,” Nichols said, “I kind of fell into a zone where I felt comfortable out there."
Safety Kitu Humphrey added eight tackles and two sacks. Defensive tackle Marcus Paige-Allen made seven tackles and 1.5 sacks before leaving the game with what appeared to be a right knee injury.
Sacramento State’s Jordan Robinson rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and junior wide receiver Isiah Hennie caught six passes for 116 yards and two scores. Hennie also returned a punt 90 yards for the a touchdown in the second quarter.
“Everything is still in front of us,” Walsh said. “We’ve got to play better — I get it — but we’re going to enjoy winning tonight.”
The Mustangs return home next week when they host No. 3-ranked Eastern Washington (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) at 6:05 p.m. Saturday inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
The Eagles have won six straight games since losing to five-time defending national champion North Dakota State in early September. They defeated No. 16 Montana, 35-16, Saturday afternoon at home to remain unbeaten in conference play.
When Cal Poly traveled to Cheney, Washington, last October, the Eagles rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter on the way to a 42-41 victory in ovetime.
You can bet that game is still fresh in many of the Mustangs’ minds.
“We need a good we of practice,” Graves said. “From this point on, every single game we play is a championship game.”
Cal Poly Mustangs Football
Record: 6-2 overall, 4-1 Big Sky Conference
Top performers: Joe Protheroe, 168 yards rushing, 2 total TDs; Dano Graves, 147 yards passing, 3 TDs; Carter Nichols, 9 tackles, 1 interception
Key stat: Cal Poly rushed for a season-high 527 yards, the third-highest total in the FCS this season.
Up next: The Mustangs host No. 3 Eastern Washington at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
