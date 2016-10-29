Cal Poly volleyball falls to Blue-Green rival UCSB

The Cal Poly volleyball team fell 3-0 against Blue-Green rival UC Santa Barbara at home Friday night.
After losing all three sets, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24, the Mustangs are now 13-8 overall and 6-4 in conference play.
Junior Raeann Greisen led Cal Poly with 15 kills followed by sophomore Adlee Van Winden with nine.
The Big West Conference's leader in assists, Junior Taylor Nelson, led the team with 30 of the team's 36.
The Mustangs had 55 total digs, 16 coming from sophomore Katherine Brouker and 14 from Nelson.
Freshman Nadia Retoff, sophomore Alexis Clewis and Nelson led the team in blocks, with two block assists each, contributing to the team's overall 4.5
The Mustangs had a .103 attack percentage compared to UCSB's .198.
The Mustangs will hit the road to take on UC Irvine Thursday and UC Davis on Saturday. The next home match will be Nov. 11 against UC Riverside.
