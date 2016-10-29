Hutchins, Bilo lead Cal Poly to sweep at Big West Conference cross country championships

Led by a pair of individual winners, the Cal Poly men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the Big West Conference cross country championships Saturday morning at the Kahuku Golf Course in Hawaii.
Junior Clayton Hutchins captured the individual title on the men’s side, finishing the 8,000-meter course in 24 minutes, 36.1 seconds. The Mustangs dominated the eight-team field by placing four runners in the top five to score 18 points. Senior Swarnjit Boyal finished second in 24:46.0, followed by junior teammate Alex Heuchert in 24:50.1.
Freshman Justin Robison crossed the finish line fifth in 25:07.0, and freshman Chas Cook was seventh in 25:22.7 to round out Cal Poly’s scorers. Other Mustang finishers included sophomore Peter Cotsirilos (ninth, 25:27.3) and senior David Galvez (11th, 25:33.1).
In the team competition, UC Santa Barbara finished runner-up with 53 points, followed by Cal State Fullerton (83) and UC Irvine (98).
On the women’s side, sophomore standout Peyton Bilo continued her impressive fall campaign.
After finishing second at the conference championships as a true freshman in 2015, Bilo cruised to the Big West individual title Saturday, completing the 6,000-meter course in 21:04.1, more than 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Jenna Hinkle of UC Santa Barbara.
The Mustangs rolled to the team title with 27 points, finishing well ahead of second-place UC Davis (72) and UC Santa Barbara (96). It was Bilo’s third individual victory this fall and helped Cal Poly win back-to-back conference titles and their sixth since 2000.
Mustangs senior Ashley Windsor placed fourth in 21:37.4, followed closely by junior teammate Molly Haar in 21:38.1. Freshman Cate Ratliff (eighth, 21:56.4) and sophomore Katie Izzo (ninth, 22:00.9) rounded out the Cal Poly scorers.
Other Mustang finishers included sophomore Julia Vasquez (17th, 22:35.3) and junior Kylie Nishisaka (22:40.3).
Cal Poly will compete again at the West Regional meet Nov. 11 in Sacramento, with the NCAA Championships to follow Nov. 19 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Big West Conference Cross Country Championships
Men’s top three finishers:
1. Clayton Hutchins, Cal Poly, 24:36.1
2. Swarnjit Boyal, Cal Poly, 24:46.0
3. Alex Heuchert, Cal Poly, 24:50.1
Women’s top three finishers:
1. Peyton Bilo, Cal Poly, 21:04.1
2. Jenna Hinkle, UC Santa Barbara, 21:21.5
3. Faith Makau, UC Riverside, 21:29.1
