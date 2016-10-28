Cal Poly football matchup to watch: Kyle Lewis vs. Sac State’s Isiah Hennie

It was late in the fourth quarter last Saturday night, and the Cal Poly football team faced a third-and-long from inside its own 10-yard line.
The Mustangs, clinging to a five-point lead, were struggling to consistently move the ball against rival UC Davis. Quarterback Dano Graves took the snap from under center, faked a handoff to the fullback and pitched the ball toward the blistering Kyle Lewis.
A pair of well-executed blocks on the perimeter gave Lewis a small crease and he raced down the sideline for a 91-yard touchdown. It was the exclamation point on No. 14 Cal Poly’s rivalry game victory, and one of many highlights provided by the junior running back this season.
When the Mustangs take on Sacramento State at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Hornet Stadium, Lewis again will occupy the sideline opposite his brother, Isiah Hennie, a junior wide receiver for the Hornets.
“We’ve been talking about it the whole season,” said Lewis, who ranks third in the Big Sky Conference in all-purpose yards with 125.4 per game. “I think it’s going to be really exciting to see him again.”
Statistically, Lewis has overshadowed his brother this season. He’s scored eight touchdowns — five rushing, three receiving — and averages more than 13 yards per touch as a running back, receiver and kick returner.
For his part, the 5-foot-7, 155-pound Hennie has been one of the few bright spots on a struggling Sacramento State offense. He leads the Hornets with 38 receptions for 437 yards and has scored three touchdowns.
“On the offensive side of the ball, they’re going to be really skilled,” Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh said. “If we go into the game not ready, it’ll be an issue.”
