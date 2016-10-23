Cal Poly football’s defense catching up to high-powered offense

There’s a familiar saying among football coaches that luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.
Perhaps it’s cliché to quote a Roman philosopher, but the sentiment certainly holds water with the Cal Poly football team this fall.
Facing rival UC Davis on Saturday night — with Homecoming and Mustang Family Weekend serving as an enthusiastic backdrop — the Mustangs showed the sellout crowd at Alex G. Spanos Stadium what that philosophy looks like in practice.
An opportunistic defensive effort, by a number of players called to fill in for their first-team counterparts, was the key factor in No. 17 Cal Poly securing a 21-16 victory over their most disliked opponent to the north.
Even when the resilient Aggies repeatedly frustrated the Mustangs’ up-tempo offense, one that’s run wild for the better part of the last seven weeks, player after player contributed to an impressive collective effort on defense.
“I’m really proud of our defense. They made strides,” said junior running back Kyle Lewis, who sealed the outcome with a 91-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. “I feel like that’s going to push them the rest of the season. They know how good they can play, in a tight situation, against a rival team.”
While the defensive statistics don’t exactly jump off the stat sheet, Cal Poly kept an above average UC Davis offense out of the end zone until the final minute of the fourth quarter.
The Aggies finished the game with 304 total yards, 75 of those coming on a last-ditch drive in the closing three minutes when the outcome was largely decided.
What’s arguably most impressive about the Mustangs’ improved play defensively is the number of players filling in roles with relatively little experience.
Injuries have ravaged Cal Poly’s defense, with defensive end Kelly Shepard, linebackers Charlie Davis, R.J. Mazolewski, Noah Thompson and Anders Turner, and defensive backs Jerek Rosales and Dominic Frasch all unavailable. For good measure, all seven of those players were listed on the preseason two-deep.
“If you practice with purpose,” head coach Tim Walsh said, “that purpose will pay off on Saturday nights.”
Enter sophomore cornerback Mekai Sheffie.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Sheffie started in place of the injured Rosales and embraced his opportunity with an eye-catching performance. A Los Angeles native and graduate of Loyola High School, Sheffie made a career- and game-high 13 tackles, 10 of them solo stops.
Disciplined eyes and a sharp week of practice helped Sheffie make a seemingly seamless transition to the starting lineup.
“I was just glad the coaches put their faith in me,” he said. “I really just appreciate the opportunity.”
Senior linebacker Chris Santini added eight tackles and sacked UC David quarterback Ben Scott once. The former Boise State transfer leads Cal Poly in total tackles (52), tackles for loss (7.5), sacks (2.5) and quarterback hurries (four) this season.
Fellow senior Joseph Gigantino added four tackles, including a key sack late in the fourth quarter, and he later broke up a third-down pass over the middle on the Aggies’ final drive.
“To watch them run around and play the way that we played on defense,” Walsh said, “that’s the way we’re capable of playing.”
Walsh also was complimentary of cornerback Kevin Griffin, who had an interception in the first half, saying the junior “played maybe his best game” since transferring from Washington State two years ago.
There were plenty of individual performances worthy of being singled out after an exciting rivalry matchup, but ultimately the only thing Walsh and the Mustangs are concern with at this point is the win-loss column.
At 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky, Cal Poly sits third in the conference standings heading into next Saturday’s matchup against a one-win Sacramento State team on the road. The Mustangs are looking up at North Dakota (6-2, 5-0 Big Sky), Eastern Washington (6-1, 4-0) and Weber State (5-2, 4-0) with a month remaining in the regular season.
By then, Walsh hopes to see a complete effort that combines the strong defensive showing against UC Davis with the nearly unstoppable offense displayed two weeks ago at Portland State.
And they’ll have to do so with a bull’s eye on their back the rest of the way.
“We’ve got to realize that, where we are in the season, we have a target,” Walsh said. “If you can’t protect the target, you’re not going to have a chance to win the Big Sky championship.”
