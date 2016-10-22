Cal Poly men’s soccer plays UC Santa Barbara to scoreless draw in Blue-Green Rivalry match

Junior goalkeeper Eric Kam made two saves to help the Cal Poly men’s soccer team earn a scoreless draw against UC Santa Barbara in the second edition of the Blue-Green Rivalry on Saturday night.
A crowd of 11,424 fans filled Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, which was the 12th-highest attended regular season game in NCAA history. It was the first scoreless draw in the heated rivalry in seven years, and the Mustangs third draw on the road against the Gauchos in as many seasons.
Cal Poly is now 3-9-3 overall and 1-5-2 in the Big West Conference. The Mustangs are within four points of third-place UC Davis in the North Division standings. The top three teams in the division advance to the Big West Tournament.
The Gauchos (9-5-3, 5-0-3 Big West) out-shot Cal Poly 10-2, including a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.
