Cal Poly volleyball’s winning streak ends at hands of Long Beach State

The Cal Poly volleyball team’s six-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night with a 3-1 loss to Long Beach State at Mott Athletics Center.
Undefeated in the Big West Conference, Long Beach State beat the Mustangs 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, putting Cal Poly at 13-7 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
Sophomore Alexis Clewis led the team in kills while also setting her season and career high with 20 (.405 hitting percentage). Clewis is now one of only three Mustangs to boast more than 200 kills this season.
Sophomore Adlee Van Winden also had 20 kills (.326), adding to the team’s overall 63.
Junior Taylor Nelson, the Big West’s leader in assists, led the team with 49 of the team’s total 58.
Sophomore Katherine Brouker led the team in digs with 20 of the team’s overall 59.
Cal Poly had five total blocks, while three came from junior Savannah Niemen and three from Clewis.
The Mustangs had an overall .236 attack percentage compared to the 49ers’ .351.
Cal Poly will be back in action Friday to take on UCSB for the Blue-Green Rivalry in Mott Athletics Center.
