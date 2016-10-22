Cal Poly football grinds out victory over rival UC Davis

The Cal Poly football team has spent most of the fall climbing its way up the national rankings on the strength of a dominant offense. But Saturday night against rival UC Davis, it was a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort that buoyed the No. 17-ranked Mustangs.
A sellout crowd of 11,075 filled Alex G. Spanos Stadium on homecoming weekend — marking the ninth capacity crowd for a football game since the stadium was expanded in 2007 — as No. 17-ranked Cal Poly grinded its way to a 21-16 win over the Aggies.
With the victory, Cal Poly improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky Conference. Meanwhile, the Aggies dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-3 against Big Sky opponents.
An injury-depleted defense kept the UC Davis offense out of the end zone until the final minute and limited big-armed senior quarterback Ben Scott to a relatively pedestrian performance. The resilient effort gave Cal Poly’s offense enough room to breathe on a night when its powerful triple-option attack was largely held in check.
That was until Kyle Lewis provided the proverbial dagger late in the fourth quarter, securing Cal Poly’s second straight victory in the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe.
The junior running back burst through an opening on the right side and sprinted 91 yards down the sideline for the decisive touchdown with 2:54 remaining. Lewis finished the game with 141 yards rushing on eight carries, the third 100-yard performance of his career.
Senior quarterback Dano Graves added two rushing touchdowns on 17 carries. Junior fullback Joe Protheroe chipped in 95 yards on 27 carries, and Kori Garcia finished with 42 hard-fought yards to lead the Mustangs.
Defensively, sophomore cornerback Kai Sheffie made his first career start in place of injured junior Jerek Rosales. He recorded a game-high 13 tackles in a strong all-around debut. Senior linebacker Chris Santini added eight tackles, and Aaryn Bouzos and Josh Letuligasenoa made five stops apiece.
The only offensive touchdown of the first half came on a 1-yard run by Graves early in the second quarter. His fifth rushing touchdown of the season capped a 10-play, 77-yard drive that consumed 4 minutes, 50 seconds off the clock.
UC Davis sophomore Anthony Baumgart staked the Aggies to an early 6-0 lead when the sophomore defensive lineman recovered a fumble and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown. Matt Blair’s 25-yard field goal later in the half made the score 9-7 and it stayed that way until the break.
Cal Poly goes back on the road next Saturday to take on a struggling Sacramento State team. The Hornets are 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the Big Sky. Their lone victory came at home against last-place Montana State back on Oct. 1.
Comments