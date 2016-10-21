Cal Poly women’s soccer loses lead, falls on the road to UC Irvine

Grayson Galbraith and Noel Baham each scored second-half goals to erase a 1-0 Cal Poly lead and give the UC Irvine women’s soccer team a 2-1 win Friday night on their home field.
Emily Hansen gave Cal Poly the lead in the 31st minute, cleaning up a rebound off teammate Jessica Johnson’s shot, for the junior midfielder’s first career goal. Cal Poly (6-9-2, 1-4-1) outshot UC Irvine 12-10.
The Anteaters (11-5-1, 3-1-1 Big West Conference) equalized in the 53rd minute when Galbraith headed in a corner kick from Reema Bzeih.
Cal Poly came back to earn a corner in the 54th minute, but UCI was able to come up with the clearance. The Anteaters then countered as Reema angled a cross to Lili Andino, who flicked to Baham for the go-ahead opportunity slotted inside the left post.
Cal Poly freshman goalkeeper Sophia Brown stopped another Galbraith try in the 28th minute, and also turned away Jessica Miclat in the 48th before making a third save on Shelby Lee in the 69th minute.
Of Cal Poly’s losses, all but two have been by a one-goal difference. The Mustangs will continue conference play on the road at UC Riverside at 1 p.m. Sunday.
