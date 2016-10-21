Cal Poly volleyball wins sixth straight match, 3-1 over Northridge

The Cal Poly volleyball team picked up its sixth consecutive win Friday night, beating Cal State Northridge 3-1 at Mott Athletics Center.
The Matadors snapped the Mustangs’ four-game sweep streak when they won the first set, but Cal Poly (13-6 overall, 6-2 Big West Conference) pulled out the next three for the 22-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-15 victory.
Junior Raeann Greisen recorded team-high 20 kills, while senior Taylor Gruenewald had 14 and sophomore Adlee Van Winden 12.
The Mustangs had an overall .295 attack percentage compared to the Matadors .219.
Gruenewald led the team in blocks, contributing three of the team’s overall nine.
Junior Taylor Nelson led the team with 49 assists, while junior Katherine Brouker led the team in digs with 16.
The Mustangs will be back in action Saturday to take on the No.1 team in the conference, Long Beach State at 7 p.m. in Mott Athletics Center.
