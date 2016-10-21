Cal Poly facing UC Davis defense finding rhythm at right time

When UC Davis football coach Ron Gould was asked what adjustments his improving defense made over the last two weeks, he simply pointed to communication and a better overall understanding of the team concepts.
Though the Aggies enter Saturday’s Battle for the Golden Horseshoe allowing a conference-high 39.9 points per game, they’ve clearly turned a corner in recent weeks. That much was evident during last Saturday’s 34-21 victory over Northern Colorado.
UC Davis (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) turned in arguably its best defensive performance of the season, holding the Bears to 269 total yards, including 64 in the second half. Sophomore cornerback Isaiah Olave sealed the win with an interception returned for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Olave is one of five underclassmen starting on the Aggies defense, a group anchored in the middle by freshmen linebackers Christian Leota and Nas Anesi.
“The last two weeks they’ve been excellent,” Cal Poly coach Tim Walsh said. “They’re playing really, really hard and they’re getting guys healthy again.”
Whatever the secret recipe might be, UC Davis seems to have put its early defensive troubles in the rearview mirror. After allowing nearly 550 yards per game through the first month of the season, the Aggies have limited their last two opponents to less than 270 total yards.
The shift comes at just the right time, with a balanced Mustang offense coming off perhaps its most complete effort of the season.
Gould said Cal Poly has “so many dangerous weapons” that it’s hard to focus on one key area to stop. The likes of Joe Protheroe, Kori Garica, Kyle Lewis and Dano Graves have given most opponents trouble, and Gould knows it will take a collective effort to slow the No. 2-ranked rushing attack in the country.
“We’re not going to be able to stop them,” Gould said. “… That’s why it requires guys to be very disciplined with their reads and with their eyes.”
Senior safety Zach Jones has recorded a team-high 41 tackles, to go with one interception and three forced fumbles. Sophomore cornerback Keleen Culberson is credited with 36 stops, including 3.5 for lost yardage, and he’s broken up a team-high six passes with one interception.
The Aggies rank third in the Big Sky in interceptions (seven), sacks (13) and turnover margin (plus-four).
“When you watch them and truly study them,” Walsh said, “they have a good football team and they have really good players. I’m really impressed with the athletes they have.”
Week 8: Cal Poly Mustangs Football
Who: No. 17 Cal Poly Mustangs vs. UC Davis Aggies
When: 6:05 p.m. Saturday
Where: Alex G. Spanos Stadium (capacity: 11,075)
Radio: ESPN 1280, 5:30 p.m.
TV: None
History: The Aggies lead the all-time series, which dates back to 1939, 20-19-2. Cal Poly won last year’s meeting, 55-38, in Davis.
Comments