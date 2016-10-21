Cal Poly football expects to keep golden horseshoe for another year

Difficult losses have a certain way of sticking with football coaches, like the itch you can’t quite seem to scratch. For Cal Poly’s Tim Walsh, a 2014 setback against rival UC Davis serves as the constant thorn in his side.
It’s been nearly two years since a one-win Aggies team left San Luis Obispo with a mid-November victory, effectively eliminating the senior-heavy Mustangs from FCS playoff contention that season.
The circumstances are largely similar this season, with No. 17-ranked Cal Poly entering the 6:05 p.m. Saturday matchup at Alex G. Spanos Stadium fighting to keep its postseason aspirations alive.
“Don’t think that hasn’t been brought up — that hurt,” Walsh said. “That hurt those players that were on that team significantly and still does when they come back.”
So, yes, once again the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe has the makings of another heated in-state rivalry.
Unlike last year, when the Mustangs posted 674 total yards in a 55-38 dismantling of the Aggies for their fourth and final win of the year, there’s still a month remaining in the regular season.
Most important, all of Cal Poly’s preseason aspirations — winning a Big Sky title, defeating both in-state opponents and qualifying for the playoffs — are still attainable.
“It’s one of those games that’s definitely going to be high energy,” senior quarterback Dano Graves said. “We want to keep the horseshoe here, and that’s one of our main goals going into every single season. That’s what we expect to do.”
Graduated senior Chris Brown passed for 153 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 160 yards and another score, and pulled in a 30-yard touchdown reception during last year’s meeting. The same won’t be expected of Graves on Saturday night, though he’s been just as effective in leading Cal Poly to a 4-2 overall record and a 2-1 start against Big Sky opponents.
Against Portland State last week, Graves completed 12 of 13 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, his third consecutive three-touchdown performance. Kyle Lewis added 158 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the Mustangs piled up 658 total yards in a lopsided victory.
“They have so many weapons,” UC Davis Ron Gould said. “They kind of camouflage it with the play-action, and it all looks the same.”
Cal Poly has been equally impressive stopping the run defensively, but Walsh remains concerned about the unit’s inability to get stops on third down. He’s mentioned it several times in recent weeks and said Portland State converted on eight consecutive third downs during one stretch last week.
Opponents are converting on third down 48.1 percent of the time, the highest mark in the Big Sky with UC Davis (46.5) the next-closest. That’s particularly concerning when facing Aggies senior quarterback Ben Scott, who returned from an injury last week to help UC Davis (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) snap a four-game losing streak.
“They’re a big shift team, lots of formations,” Cal Poly cornerback Kevin Griffin said. “So we just have to have great eyes, come out on fire, play fast and physical and put our foot on their neck.”
Senior running back Manusamoa Luuga has rushed for 605 yards and nine touchdowns to provide the Aggies with a balanced attack. Sophomore Keelan Doss’ 494 yards receiving and four touchdowns are both team highs, while six other players have more than 100 yards receiving to their credit.
Conversely, Graves has connected with six Mustang receivers for touchdowns, including three apiece to Lewis, Garcia and Carson McMurtrey.
“Dano Graves is leading the show,” Walsh said, “but our offensive line is playing as well as we’ve had an offensive line play since we’ve been here.
“It’s just been really fun to watch everybody be involved in what we’re accomplishing offensively.”
Week 8: Cal Poly Mustangs Football
Who: No. 17 Cal Poly Mustangs vs. UC Davis Aggies
When: 6:05 p.m. Saturday
Where: Alex G. Spanos Stadium (capacity: 11,075)
Radio: ESPN 1280, 5:30 p.m.
TV: None
History: The Aggies lead the all-time series, which dates back to 1939, 20-19-2. Cal Poly won last year’s meeting, 55-38, in Davis.
