Cal Poly volleyball’s up-tempo offense causing problems for Big West opponents

For the past several years, Cal Poly volleyball coach Sam Crosson has had a vision for what he wants the Mustangs offense to look like on a nightly basis.
It took some time to implement the entertaining up-tempo system, given the program has ranked among the youngest in the country each of the past two seasons.
But with a more experienced and mature group this fall, Cal Poly has emerged as one of the top offensive teams in Big West Conference. The fast pace of play has helped the Mustangs (12-6 overall, 5-2 Big West) keep opponents off balance and remain in contention for a potential postseason berth.
“We’ve been really good this year actually staying super intense,” said junior outside hitter Raeann Greisen, who was chosen as the Big West Player of the Week on Monday. “It’s helped we have a lot of depth on the team, which we haven’t had in the past years.”
The idea behind Crosson’s up-tempo sets — which players consider to be the fastest in the conference — is to put the Mustangs’ talented attackers in a position to hit against zero- and one-person blocks.
Speed, accurate passing and ball control often forces opponents to guess where the attack is coming from. With a veteran setter like Taylor Nelson distributing to Cal Poly’s big hitters, the result has been a current five-match winning streak in conference play.
Having swept UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, Cal State Fullerton and UC Riverside in straight sets, the Mustangs bring plenty of momentum into their 7 p.m. Friday match against CSUN inside Mott Athletics Center.
“When this group feels like they’re free on the court just to go out and be who they are,” Crosson said, “it’s a different mentality for them. … When they’re playing well, it causes a lot of problems for our opponents.”
Sophomore Adlee Van Winden, the Big West Freshman of the Year last fall, has continued to be a driving force on the outside. She leads the team with 241 kills — sixth in the Big West — and has contributed 145 digs.
The 6-foot-2 Greisen has been superb as well, having recorded 232 kills on a .262 hitting percentage. She is well on her way to a third consecutive 300-kill season.
Add in rising sophomore Alexis Clewis (173 kills) and the steady play of senior Taylor Gruenewald (155 kills) and the Mustangs could have four players finish the season with more than 200 kills.
“We’re finally at a place where we feel like we’ve got terminal arms at every position,” Crosson said. “We haven’t had that in the past.”
With the second half of the Big West season beginning this week, the Mustangs have nine matches remaining to make their case as a playoff contender.
Easier said than done in this conference, where a 25-win Long Beach State team that finished second to Hawaii a year ago was not picked for the NCAA Tournament.
That’s why Cal Poly players believe in a one-match-at-a-time approach. Van Winden pointed to the Sept. 30 loss at Long Beach as the turning point in the season.
“I think ever since then we’ve just been climbing,” she said. “It made it real.”
The Mustangs get another shot at the conference-leading 49ers (13-7, 7-0 Big West) at 7 p.m. Saturday back inside Mott Athletics Center. A trip to No. 17 Hawaii also lingers in mid-November.
It can be challenging not to look ahead to those matches, Greisen said, knowing their significance in the conference race and the national landscape.
For perspective, consider: Cal Poly swept Cal State Fullerton and UC Riverside last week and its RPI dropped from No. 45 to No. 55.
Crosson said the NCAA’s current ranking system handicaps certain conferences, making it hard for the Big West to advance multiple teams into the postseason.
“At the end of the day, all we can control is the type of team we are and our ability to go out and win matches,” Crosson said. “If we’re doing that, then we take whatever happens to us.”
