Cal Poly men’s soccer falls to UC Santa Barbara in wild Blue-Green rivalry game

A raucous sellout crowd of 11,075 gathered for the seventh time in Alex G. Spanos Stadium history to watch the Cal Poly men’s soccer team fall 2-1 on a rainy Saturday night to their longtime rival UC Santa Barbara.
Cal Poly (3-7-2) struck first in the 29th minute, as Christian Enriquez scored his first goal of the 2016 season off of a shot from the 20-yard line. UCSB (7-5-2) was quick to answer with the equalizer three minutes later, capitalizing on a turnover in the Mustang penalty area as Ahinga Selemani tucked it into the bottom right corner from the 1-yard line. The winning goal came on a Kevin Feucht penalty kick in the 63rd minute.
UCSB gains momentum
Two corner kicks and a shot by UCSB’s Nick DePuy of UCSB opened the second half, followed by a Gaucho yellow card for Andy Perez in the 52nd minute. A yellow card was also given to George Grote of Cal Poly in the 58th minute.
The Mustangs nearly took the lead on a corner kick from Christian Enriquez that led to a shot by Tony Scimeca in the 62th second minute.
But the Gauchos took the lead for good in the 63rd minute after forward Nick Depuy was fouled at the edge of the box. Kevin Feucht converted from the spot.
The Mustangs finished the match with 14 total fouls and were handed three caution cards in the rough-and-tumble match between the two rivals.
Fans get wild
On a number of occasions, following the Blue-Green rivalry tradition of throwing tortillas onto the field, the Cal Poly public address announcer was forced to request that fans refrain from doing so under threat of canceling the game. A number of police and security guards ringed the field, which according to a Cal Poly official is normal policy for the rivalry game.
Cal Poly rallies
Enriquez nearly equalized in the 78th minute when the ball fell to him in the box, but his close-range shot was turned away by UCSB goalkeeper Titouan Le Roux, his fourth and final save of the night.
The Mustangs’ last scoring opportunity came in the 85th minute when Nick Carroll’s own corner kick was recycled back to him for a shot that went high.
Cal Poly’s goalkeeper Eric Kam finished the night with one save. UCSB’s goalkeeper Titouan Le Roux finished with four on Cal Poly’s five shots on goal. For the game, UCSB outshot Cal Poly 11-10.
The Saturday night conference matchup was the 16th time in 19 meets that the game was decided by either a draw or by one goal. It was only Cal Poly’s third home loss in their last 10 meetings with UCSB.
The Mustangs travel to play Sacramento State on Wednesday.
