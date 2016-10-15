Cal Poly mens soccer falls to UCSB 1-2

Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly men's soccer faces rival UCSB.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com