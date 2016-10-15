Cal Poly football’s rushing attack rolls in big win over Portland State

Kyle Lewis, Kori Garcia and Joe Protheroe each rushed for more than 100 yards, and No. 19 Cal Poly rolled to a 55-35 victory over Portland State in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday afternoon.
Despite the wet and windy conditions at Portland’s Providence Park, the Mustangs piled up 658 yards, including 462 on the ground, to earn their fourth win in the last five outings. Cal Poly improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 against Big Sky opponents, while the Vikings dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Lewis (11 carries, 158 yards) and Protheroe (16 carries, 101 yards) each had two rushing touchdowns. Garcia (20 carries, 141 yards) rushed for one touchdown and caught a 15-yard scoring pass in the first quarter.
Senior quarterback Dano Graves completed 12 of 13 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, one each to Garcia, J.J. Koski and Carson McMurtrey. It was Graves’ third straight game with three touchdown passes.
Portland State quarterback Alex Kuresa rushed for two touchdowns and also completed 19 of 30 passes for 275 yards and two more touchdowns. The Vikings entered Saturday’s contest with the second-best rushing attack in the Big Sky, averaging nearly 238 per game, but were held to 72 yards on 23 attempts.
The Mustangs return to San Luis Obispo next week to play rival UC Davis at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
More on this game to come...
