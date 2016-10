Cal Poly cross country’s Peyton Bilo 3rd at Adidas Pre-Nationals

1:24 Cal Poly drops Big West baseball opener Pause

0:57 Cal Poly football: April 13 spring practice

9:27 Cal Poly Signing Day press conference

0:34 Mission Prep's Angel Sanchez talks about his big game against Morro Bay

1:07 Highlights of Mission Prep's football win over Morro Bay

2:00 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make. Here's how.

1:04 Whole Foods CEO shares business advice with Cal Poly students

1:19 Cal Poly men's soccer preps for UC Santa Barbara

1:14 Decorating for Dia de los Muertos at Cuesta College

2:10 Prop. 57 would put 'prisoners back into our communities,' SLO County law enforcement says