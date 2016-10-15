Cal Poly cross country’s Peyton Bilo 3rd at Adidas Pre-Nationals

Cal Poly cross country runners were spread across the country, competing in two different events Saturday.
First, sophomore Peyton Bilo placed third among 285 competitors in the Adidas Pre-Nationals hosted by Indiana State at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Indiana, pacing the Mustangs 11th-place finish.
Bilo covered the 6K course in 20 minutes, 11.5 seconds.
Senior Ashley Windsor was next in for Cal Poly (37th in the latest national rankings), taking 87th place with a time of 21:19.8.
Windsor was followed by sophomore teammate Katie Izzo in 116th (with a time of 21:36.2), junior Molly Haar in 130th (21:43.8), sophomore Julia Vasquez in 141st (21:47.9), and true freshmen Cate Ratliff and Morgin Coonfield in 147th (21:49.5) and 212th (22:20.5).
In the men’s 8K, junior Clayton Hutchins took 22nd out of 268 competitors with a time of 24:24.6, leading the Mustangs to a 12th-place team score of 409.
Meanwhile in the Cal Poly Invitational back in San Luis Obispo, rain fell early in the morning but dissipated in time for the start of the women’s intrasquad 5K at the Fairbanks Memorial Cross Country Course, which Mustang sophomore Maddie McDonald won the intrasquad race with a time of 18:39.3 in overcast and slightly muddy conditions, edging junior teammate Kylie Nishisaka’s second-place 18:45.9.
Former Texas All-American Joe Thorne won the ensuing men’s 8k with a time of 26:49.5, ahead of first-year Mustang (running unattached) Chas Cook’s 26:59.3.
The Mustangs will now train for the postseason, beginning with the Big West Championships on Oct. 29. Hawai’i will host the meet at Kahuku Golf Course.
