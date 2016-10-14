Cal Poly volleyball sweeps past Cal State Fullerton

Junior Reann Greisen had a team-high 17 kills in the Cal Poly volleyball team’s 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 away victory Friday night over Cal State Fullerton.
Sophomore Adlee Van Winden added 13 of the Mustangs’ 48 total kills on the night.
Junior Taylor Nelson, the Big West Conference assists leader, recorded 38 for the game. Sophomore Katherine Brouker led the Mustangs with 15 digs.
The Mustangs had an overall .312 attack percentage compared to the Titans .118.
Cal Poly (11-6 overall, 4-2 Big West) will be back in action Saturday night to take on UC Riverside in Riverside at 7 p.m.
