Cal Poly football matchup to watch: Kory Fox vs. Portland State’s Paris Penn

When Portland State came to Alex G. Spanos Stadium last October, Cal Poly was without injured starting quarterback Chris Brown and needed to do anything it could to keep up with the surging Vikings.
That forced then-offensive coordinator Saga Tuitele to go into his seldom-used bag of trick plays to help take some of the pressure off true freshman Khaleel Jenkins. Trailing by a touchdown late in the third quarter, he called on dynamic wide receiver Kory Fox, who took a pitch in the backfield and lofted a pass down the right hash toward Kyle Lewis.
Lewis pulled in the well-place ball for a 57-yard touchdown that tied the score heading into the final period. Though the Mustangs fell, 38-35, it was one of the brighter moments of Fox’s freshman season.
That versatility has helped Fox take another step forward in 2016. He’s caught four passes for 59 yards and one touchdown, returned seven kickoffs for 152 yards (a 21.7-yard average) and proven to be a sure-handed punt returner. Fox also serves as the Mustangs’ emergency third-string quarterback.
Portland State’s Paris Penn adds a similarly dynamic element to the Vikings. A former high school quarterback who transitioned to wide receiver and running back in college, Penn has scored a team-high seven touchdowns this fall (five rushing, two receiving).
He was at his best during Portland State’s win over Idaho State two weeks ago. Penn, who lines up at quarterback in certain formations, rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings piled up a school record 531 yards on the ground.
Comments