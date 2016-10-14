Cal Poly freshman goalkeeper Sophia Brown ‘brilliant’ as emerging team leader

Sophia Brown knew she would have some stiff competition if she wanted the Cal Poly women’s soccer team’s starting goalkeeper job.
Three other goalkeepers stood in the incoming freshman’s way for the spot vacated by school saves leader Alyssa Giannetti — who recently concluded her professional rookie year in Norway.
What’s more, Brown had to play catch up to her competitors — returning sophomore Brittney Viboch and junior Fresno State transfer Domenique Banta — who Mustangs head coach Alex Crozier was able to see in spring games before his two freshman commits, Brown and Rachael Haaland, arrived in the fall. Once preseason got underway, however, it was clear to Crozier that the job was Brown’s.
“Coming in, we really didn’t know,” said Crozier, who is in his 25th year coaching at Cal Poly. “But as we progressed in the competitions and training, it became clear that she stood out.”
After Cal Poly’s first game of the season against Cal — who was ranked No. 18 at the time — Brown saved a penalty in a 1-0 loss and had 10 saves, reaffirming Crozier’s decision. The job has been Brown’s ever since.
“From the very first practice I tried to give it my all,” said Brown, who was the CIF Farmers Insurance Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2015-16 as senior at Foothill High School in Pleasanton. “You really have to fight every practice because the coaches play the girls who are playing the best. It was also good because it kept me on my toes, so I could never rest.”
Brown latest affirmation that she was the right choice came in Thursday night’s game against rival UC Santa Barbara at Alex G. Spanos Stadium, coming up with a crucial save to preserve points for the Mustangs in their 1-1 draw.
The Gauchos’ Amanda Ball had a one-on-one opportunity against Brown on the left side of the box with just three minutes remaining in the second overtime. Ball — the leading scorer for the Gauchos with 10 goals on the season — hit her shot across the face of the goal, which Brown saved by laying out to her left to preserve the tie.
Brown understands she has some big shoes to fill. Giannetti started a school-record 76 games and played in 7,029 minutes — the ninth most in NCAA history. So far, Brown has a Big West-leading 77 saves on the year, facing 229 shots with a save percentage of .763. Brown also saved another penalty this year, and the only time UCSB beat her Thursday was on another penalty, of which she nearly saved after guessing right on her dive.
“She’s a leader in the back,” Crozier said. “There’s a lot of things she needs to keep improving on, but she does a great job. She makes great saves and keeps us in games.”
The mistakes will happen, especially as 19 of Cal Poly’s 33 players are underclassmen — but it helps to have someone to anchor the back just in case.
“It’s a lot to hold on my shoulders, but I’m having fun doing it,” said Brown, who is an aerospace engineering major.
Crozier has little doubt that she can handle the pressure.
“She’s brilliant, you know, she’s going to be an astronaut some day,” he said. “Keep your eye on her.”
