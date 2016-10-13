Cal Poly women’s soccer plays UCSB to draw in Blue-Green rivalry

The Cal Poly women’s soccer team drew 1-1 against Blue-Green rival UC Santa Barbara in a match that took two overtime periods to decide Thursday, despite the Mustangs losing a player to a red card in the 67th minute, at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
Senior Kendra Bonsall earned her second yellow card of the match, resulting in an ejection and leaving Cal Poly down a player for 43 minutes. The Mustangs would later take the lead against the run of play in the 82nd minute on a 35-yard free kick by Chelsea Barry — her first goal of the season — before the Gauchos’ Amanda Ball evened the score with three minutes to play on a penalty.
MT @BigWestWSOC: FINAL: Chelsea Barry (82') Goal of the Week-worthy for #CalPoly in a 1-1 #BlueGreen draw. #BWCWSOC pic.twitter.com/gFGat57e9S— Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) October 14, 2016
Timely saves
Cal Poly freshman goalkeeper Sophia Brown had six saves in the match, none more important than the one with just three minutes remaining. The Gauchos’ Ball broke free on the left side of the box and had a one-on-one opportunity against Brown. Ball — the leading scorer for the Gauchos with 10 on the season — hit her shot across the face of the goal, which Brown saved by laying out to her left to preserve the tie.
Brown nearly saved the penalty earlier after guessing right and diving to her left, but Ball’s shot inside the right post was just out of reach. Brown has saved two penalties this year.
Controlling the midfield
The Gauchos had free reign in the midfield, interrupting Cal Poly’s possession and counterattacking whenever possible. The pressure resulted in 25 shots to the Mustangs’ nine and Bonsall’s second yellow, which came trying to slow down a UC Santa Barbara breakaway. Two other Mustangs were carded, along with two other Gauchos.
Cal Poly’s best chances in open play came when the midfield was able to find Caitlyn Kreutz in space. Sydney Knauer had two shots and Barry had three.
What’s next
The eighth-place Mustangs (6-8-2, 1-3-1) halted a three-game losing streak with the tie, picking up a point in Big West play. Cal Poly has three more Big West games remaining, including next Friday’s contest at UC Irvine.
