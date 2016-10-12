Cal Poly men’s soccer notches first win over UC Davis since 2012

1:24 Cal Poly drops Big West baseball opener Pause

0:57 Cal Poly football: April 13 spring practice

9:27 Cal Poly Signing Day press conference

1:14 Decorating for Dia de los Muertos at Cuesta College

2:10 Prop. 57 would put 'prisoners back into our communities,' SLO County law enforcement says

0:49 Take a virtual tour of this serene SLO garden

1:14 What Cal Poly students think about the new alcohol sales in the University Union

0:41 Hiking Irish Hills Natural Reserve

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:46 Oceano man witnesses car break-in that prompts search