Cal Poly women’s golf ties for 12th at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational

The Cal Poly women’s golf team finished in a tie for 12th place as the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational concluded on Tuesday at the Tacoma Country Club. The Mustangs, who shot a 308 and a 328 on Monday, finished with a four-person 295 on Tuesday.
Jamie Binns and Sadie Strain each shot final-round 74s, and Sophie Bergland carded a 77.
Bergland finished in 39th place with a 16-over 232 total, followed by Binns (46), Strain (59) and Mallory Muehlbauer (75).
Cal Poly tied with Eastern Washington with a 931 total over 54 holes.
Washington won the team title after rounds of 291, 298 and 291 for a 16-over 880 total, three strokes ahead of BYU and seven ahead of Oregon State.
Cal Poly will finish its fall season Oct. 22-23 by hosting the Cal Poly Invitational at the Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
Comments