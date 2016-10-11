Cal Poly

October 11, 2016 9:30 PM

Cal Poly women’s golf ties for 12th at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational

By Tribune staff

The Cal Poly women’s golf team finished in a tie for 12th place as the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational concluded on Tuesday at the Tacoma Country Club. The Mustangs, who shot a 308 and a 328 on Monday, finished with a four-person 295 on Tuesday.

Jamie Binns and Sadie Strain each shot final-round 74s, and Sophie Bergland carded a 77.

Bergland finished in 39th place with a 16-over 232 total, followed by Binns (46), Strain (59) and Mallory Muehlbauer (75).

Cal Poly tied with Eastern Washington with a 931 total over 54 holes.

Washington won the team title after rounds of 291, 298 and 291 for a 16-over 880 total, three strokes ahead of BYU and seven ahead of Oregon State.

Cal Poly will finish its fall season Oct. 22-23 by hosting the Cal Poly Invitational at the Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

