Cal Poly football team’s depth being tested by string of injuries

The proverbial injury bug is biting a lot of college football teams this time of year, and Cal Poly is no exception.
Fortunately for the No. 19-ranked Mustangs, the bye week landed in the middle of schedule and allowed several key players to get some extended rest heading into the final six weeks of the season.
It also provided Cal Poly (3-2 overall, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) extra time to regroup following its 31-24 loss at North Dakota on Oct. 1, the team’s first setback since an overtime defeat at Nevada in early September.
“You wish that you had your best at this point in the season,” eighth-year head coach Tim Walsh said. “I thought the bye was at a great position for us, but it’s unfortunate that there are some injuries that take longer than one week to heal.”
All-American fullback Joe Protheroe is the not-so-proud owner of one of those lingering injuries. The 6-foot, 225-pound junior did not play against the Fighting Hawks with what appeared to be a right ankle injury, allowing Jared Mohamed to get his first extended action of the season.
Walsh said he expects Protheroe to be available when the Mustangs take on Portland State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park, though he remained limited in practice as of Tuesday morning. Despite the missed time, Protheroe still leads the Big Sky in rushing with 557 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s made great progress each day,” Walsh said. “We’re not pushing him.”
On defense, the Mustangs’ depth at linebacker seems to be getting thinner every week.
True freshman Jayson Lee is listed as the starter at one of the outside linebacker spots, along with seniors Joseph Gigantino and Chris Santini. Lee did not play in the first four games of the season and likely would have redshirted if it weren’t for injuries to R.J. Mazolewski, Charlie Davis and Anders Turner.
Lee was pressed into action against North Dakota and made four tackles, including one for lost yardage. Teammates describe the 6-foot, 195-pound graduate of Clovis North High School as a cerebral player who has made a smooth transition to the college competition.
“He’s only been here for a few months and he’s already got most of the stuff of what we’re doing down,” said Santini, who leads the team with 39 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. “That puts a lot of confidence in the rest of the defense to know that he’s going to do what he’s supposed to do.”
Junior safety Darren Adjei is listed at Lee’s backup at one linebacker spot, and he’s also backing up defensive end Josh Letuligasenoa on the depth chart.
The former Bakersfield College standout suffered a season-ending injury last fall and was granted a medical redshirt to remain a junior this season.
Adjei hasn’t made a tackle in the two games he’s played, but at 6-3 and 205 pounds, he has the length and versatility to potentially contribute to a defense in need of healthy players.
“He’s a taller, bigger-bodied guy, so it’s something that we could use on the edge,” Santini said. “Right now, he’s just backing up. He’s a little light, but he can easily hold his own on the edge if he needs to be put in.”
