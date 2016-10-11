Ex-Cal Poly star Nick Dzubnar heartbroken by season-ending ACL injury

Former Cal Poly standout linebacker and current San Diego Charger Nick Dzubnar announced Monday night his second NFL season has come to an early end because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
The ex-Mustang said in a post on his Twitter account that, “it is heartbreaking to come to terms with my season being over. I will come back stronger than ever after surgery. Time to go to work.”
San Diego placed the 6-foot-1, 240-pound inside linebacker on the season-ending injured-reserve list Monday and activated nose tackle Damion Square to the 53-man roster. Dzubnar’s knee injury occurred during the Chargers’ loss to the New Orleans Saints four weeks into the season.
The 25-year-old seemed poised for a breakout sophomore campaign after being one of the NFL leaders in tackles during four preseason games. He went on to make six stops and had one quarterback hit in four regular season contests.
Dzubnar, who made 414 tackles as a three-year starter for Cal Poly from 2011 to 2014, played in all 16 games as an undrafted rookie last season and led the team with 13 special teams tackles.
Chargers beat writer Michael Gehlken of The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday Dzubnar hoped to play through the injury but was unable to reduce the swelling in his knee. Gehlken wrote it was a non-contact injury that happened “while fitting a rushing lane in the fourth quarter” against the Saints.
Dzubnar sprained the same knee during the season opener but did not miss any game action.
A nearly unbelievable string of injuries to key players has derailed San Diego’s season, and the Chargers (1-4) have lost three consecutive games to fall into last place in the AFC West standings.
Among the most notable season-ending injuries are: wide receiver Keenan Allen (ACL tear); running back Danny Woodhead (ACL tear); safety Jahleel Addae (clavicle fracture); inside linebacker Manti Te’o (Achilles tendon tear); wide receiver Stevie Johnson (meniscus tear); tight end Jeff Cumberland (Achilles tear); running back Branden Oliver (Achilles tear); and Pro Bowl cornerback Jason Verrett (ACL tear).
