October 9, 2016 8:41 PM

Cal Poly volleyball sweeps UC Santa Barbara in straight sets

Adlee Van Winden and Raeann Greisen recorded 13 kills apiece in leading Cal Poly to a three-set victory over rival UC Santa Barbara in a Big West Conference volleyball match Saturday night in Santa Barbara.

The Mustangs won by scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16 to earn their second sweep of the week and third straight victory overall. Cal Poly improved to 10-6 overall and 3-2 in Big West play heading into Friday’s match at Cal State Fullerton.

Junior setter Taylor Nelson directed the offense with 36 assists and helped the Mustangs to a .291 hitting percentage, compared with a .192 clip for the host Gauchos (11-7, 2-3 Big West).

Sophomore Katherine Brouker tallied a team-high 14 digs, and Van Winden added 11 in a double-double effort.

