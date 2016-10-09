Cal Poly women’s soccer falls to Cal State Northridge 1-0

Sophomore defender Lindsay Kutscher scored in the 25th minute and Cal State Northridge defeated Cal Poly 1-0 in a Big West Conference women’s soccer match Sunday afternoon at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
Kutscher rebounded Cynthia Sanchez’s shot in front of the net and tapped the ball past Mustangs’ goalkeeper Sophia Brown for what proved to be the game-winner. Brown, a true freshman from Pleasanton, recorded nine saves in the setback.
With its third consecutive loss, Cal Poly dropped to 6-8-1 overall and 1-3 against Big West opponents. The Matadors, who outshot the Mustangs 20-11, including a 10-8 edge in shots on goal, improved to 7-3-5 overall and 2-1-1 in conference play.
Cal Poly will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Mustangs host UC Santa Barbara in the Blue-Green Rivalry game.
Comments