Cal Poly volleyball beats UC Irvine in straight sets

The Cal Poly volleyball team swept UC Irvine in straight sets Thursday night for a Big West Conference victory.
Raenn Greisen (15 kills) and Adlee Van Winden (14 kills) led the Mustangs to the comprehensive 25-12, 25-13, 25-23 win. Cal Poly had a total of 47 kills and an overall attack percentage of .422. UCI had a total attack percentage of .137.
Junior Taylor Nelson led the Mustangs in assists, finishing with 41. Nelson also had two blocks and eight digs. Senior Taylor Gruenewald had five kills and a .500 overall attack percentage, contributing three of the overall five total blocks from Cal Poly.
Mika Dickson led Cal Poly with nine digs.
Cal Poly (9-6 overall, 2-2 Big West) travels to UCSB on Saturday.
