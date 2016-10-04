Cal Poly roundup: Men’s golf places 4th at invite, Mustang athletes honored

The Cal Poly men’s golf team placed fourth at the Nick Watney Invitational, led by Justin De Los Santos’ second-place finish at the San Joaquin Country Club. De Los Santos finished one stroke out of first.
De Los Santos posted a 69 and a 70 on Monday, followed by a final-round 70 for a 4-under 209 total. Medalist Perry Cohen of Saint Mary’s carded a final-round 69 for a 208 total.
Tied for third place were Patrick Fishburn of Brigham Young and Matt Lutz of UC Riverside at 210.
Brigham Young won the team title with a four-person 54-hole 1-over 853, followed by Nevada and Saint Mary’s at 855. Cal Poly had a final-round 284 for an 8-over 860 total and fourth place.
Cole Nygren tied for 13th for the Mustangs, with a final-round 68 for a total of 215.
Cal Poly returns to action Oct. 17-18 at the Bull Cullum Invitational at the Wood Ranch Golf Course in Simi Valley hosted by CSUN.
Cal Poly Athletes earn honors
Mustang sophomore Peyton Bilo was named the co-Big West and Coca-Cola Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week on Tuesday for the third consecutive time this year. It is also her second university award this season.
Bilo was second in the 6K at the 43rd-annual Stanford Invitational on Saturday, finishing in 20 minutes, 8.80 seconds.
Cal Poly senior Swarnjit Boyal was also chosen as the Big West Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Week. Boyal took third place out of 177 at the Stanford Invitational on Saturday, finishing the 8K in 23:22.80.
