Cal Poly football team embraces bye week, extra time to prepare for Portland State

The Cal Poly football team has delivered some impressive moments through the first five weeks of the season. And from the outside looking in, it seems like the annual bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.
On the heels of a 31-24 loss at North Dakota on Saturday, the No. 21-ranked Mustangs have an opportunity to rest and recover from the physical grind of the last two months. Several key players have dealt with injuries, most notably junior Joe Protheroe, who traveled with the team but did not play against the Fighting Hawks.
While his absence was certainly felt in Cal Poly’s first loss since its season-opening setback at Nevada, UND’s stout defensive front deserves credit for holding the Mustangs to a season-low 202 rushing yards.
“We have a lot of respect for Cal Poly,” Fighting Hawks coach Bubba Schweigert said. “They’re hard to prepare for.”
Cal Poly (3-2, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) might not face a front seven that talented the rest of the season. The Mustangs next opponent — at Portland State on Oct. 15 — ranks 110th out of 122 FCS teams in total defense, allowing 481 yards per contest.
By most measures, it’s safe to say Cal Poly has surpassed preseason expectations, and its high-powered offense has been the catalyst to success. With that in mind, here are three things we’ve learned about this year’s version of the Mustangs:
Graves worth the wait
Nearly every opposing coach has spoken highly of Cal Poly quarterback Dano Graves, and for good reason.
The fifth-year senior has given the Mustang offense a down-field passing element that was often absent in 2015. He’s completing 64.5 percent of his passes (40 of 62) for 729 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions, both thrown against UND.
Graves, who considers himself a point guard within Cal Poly’s triple-option offense, has accounted for 13 touchdowns (nine passing, four rushing) through five games, and thrown for more than 130 yards in four straight contests. By comparison, former standout Chris Brown didn’t throw for more than 100 yards until Nov. 14 last season.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Graves was at his best during a 42-41 win against then-No. 6 Montana two weeks ago, when three of his six completions went for touchdowns and he ran for another score.
“That’s what you give up against a very good option team,” Montana coach Bob Stitt said. “In order to stop ‘em, you’re going to give up some one-on-one situations.”
High and tight
Anyone who followed Cal Poly football closely a year ago knows turnovers, particularly fumbles, came to define the Mustangs’ season.
When Cal Poly put the ball on the ground five times at Nevada during Week 1, it looked like it was going to be more of the same in 2016. But the Mustangs have largely corrected that issue and lost only three fumbles on 288 rushing attempts this season.
Coaches harped on ball security throughout spring practices and into fall camp. Players took responsibility for their miscues, and the result appears to be an improved rushing attack that’s a year older and more reliable.
Cal Poly also is creating turnovers at a higher rate. They forced a pair of fumbles in the red zone against UND to keep it a two-possession game, allowing the offense to establish its footing and avoid a first-half blowout.
“You can’t be disappointed in the fight,” head coach Tim Walsh said. “The fight is the most important thing to me as a coach. Last year, when we played these guys we didn’t fight the fight.”
Generating pressure
Despite a handful of key injuries, some of them season ending, Cal Poly’s defense has improved across the board.
The Mustangs lead the Big Sky in rushing defense, allowing 128 yards per game. They’re giving up fewer yards through the air, save for Brady Gustafson’s 418-yard performance for the Grizzlies. And they’re generating more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Linebackers Chris Santini and Anders Turner, along with defensive end Josh Letuligasenoa, all rank in the top five of the conference in tackles for loss. Santini is third with 6.5 tackles for loss, followed by Turner (6.0) and Letuligasenoa (5.5).
Free safety B.J. Nard is tied for the Big Sky lead with three forced fumbles, and reserve defensive back Aaryn Bouzos is tied for second with two interceptions in five games.
That sort of opportunistic effort will need to be a strength of Cal Poly’s moving forward, with No. 2 Eastern Washington (47.2 points per game), Northern Colorado (38.2) and an improved UC Davis team (33.4) remaining on the conference schedule.
Comments