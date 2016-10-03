Cal Poly

October 3, 2016 8:10 PM

Cal Poly football team ranked No. 21 in STATS FCS Top 25 poll

Tribune Staff

Despite suffering their second loss of the season Saturday, the Cal Poly Mustangs still are ranked in the STATS FCS Top 25 football poll.

The Mustangs (3-2) sit at No. 21 in the poll, which was released Monday.

Cal Poly had risen to No. 16 last week, but the Mustangs fell five spots after a 31-24 loss at North Dakota on Saturday.

After beating the Mustangs on Saturday, North Dakota entered the poll this week at No. 24.

Powerhouse North Dakota State (4-0) remains at No. 1 after receiving all 164 possible first-place votes.

Two teams ranked ahead of Cal Poly lost to the Mustangs earlier this season.

Montana, whom the Mustangs beat 42-41 on Sept. 24, is ranked 10th.

South Dakota State, who fell to the Mustangs 38-31 on Sept. 17, is ranked 12th.

The Mustangs have a bye this week. They will play at Portland State on Oct. 15.

Cal Poly

